Last chance to register for Fuego, Freeze soccer combine

The Fresno Fuego and Fresno Freeze soccer clubs are holding tryouts next week, and Friday is the last day to sign up for a chance to show your skills for the local teams.
The combine will be held next Thursday and Friday at Chukchansi Park. Tryouts are open to players age 16 and older. Registration for the combine is $60 per player, with payment due at the start of the combine. Interested players can sign up at www.fresnofuego.com.
Prospective players will have two sessions to make an impression on coaches, with the first on Thursday evening and again in a smaller split session Friday morning.
The Fuego finished 10-3-1 last season in the Premier Development League, winning the Central Pacific Division for the team’s first playoff appearance since 2013. Brian Zwaschka will coach the Fuego after stepping up as interim head coach early of last season. Zwaschka also coaches the Fresno State women’s soccer team.
The Freeze went 6-1-2 in the Women’s Premier Soccer League regular season to finish second in the eight-team Norcal division. The team is coached by Tim Carroll, who is also the youth academy director for CenCal Cosmos.
2017 Winter Combine
- When: Dec. 29-30 at Chukchansi Park
- Details: Open to players 16 and older. Register at bit.ly/2017FresnoWC by Friday. Cost is $60 per player, due at the start of the combine.
