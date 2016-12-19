Bulldogs’ Karachi Edo cleared to rejoin team, will play at Oregon

Fresno State forward Karachi Edo has had his fall semester grades posted and certified and is eligible to play Tuesday when the Bulldogs play No. 20 Oregon at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.
Edo, who had not met NCAA continuing eligibility standards last spring, has been practicing with the Bulldogs first and second teams for the past two weeks and could fit quickly and fairly seamlessly into the rotation for coach Rodney Terry.
The 6-foot-6 forward last season averaged 10.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots per game.
“He’ll get a chance to get in there and mix it up,” Terry said. “He played the four for us a lot at the start of the year and by the end of the year he was playing the five for us. He can do either, or.”
Fresno State (8-3) has been starting senior Cullen Russo and freshman Bryson Williams at the four and five with junior Terrell Carter II coming off the bench.
Russo is fourth on the team averaging 10.2 points per game, but has not been a consistent presence since opening the season with 23 points and 10 rebounds in a victory over Texas-San Antonio. Russo has hit 42.4 percent of his shots and just 25 percent at the 3-point line, but is leading the Bulldogs with 6.6 rebounds per game and is second on the team with 2.8 assists.
“We’re excited about him getting an opportunity to play,” Terry said. “He did a good job this semester in the classroom and got himself back on track. He has worked really hard the past few weeks to have himself in pretty decent shape, practicing with the first and second team. He knows our stuff, has a lot of experience and he brings a vocal piece to our team.”
Comments