Jokic has near triple-double as Nuggets beat Mavs 117-107

Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 14 rebounds, Gary Harris scored a career-high 24 points and the Denver Nuggets beat the Dallas Mavericks 117-107 on Monday night.
Jokic finished an assist shy of his first career triple-double and tied his career high in points to help the Nuggets win their third straight game. Emmanuel Mudiay scored 18 points.
Deron Williams led Dallas with 23 points and eight assists.
Denver's offensive surge started after its 20-point loss in Dallas on Dec. 12. Coach Michael Malone shook up his starting lineup and the Nuggets have responded by scoring 30 or more points in eight of the last 12 quarters and are averaging 125.3 points since the change.
