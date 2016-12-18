Falcons 41, 49ers 13 in photos

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) reaches for the goal line during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP
Atlanta Falcons Vic Beasley Jr., left, tackles San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
Curtis Compton
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
Butch Dill
AP
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman gets past San Francisco 49ers defenders for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead during the first quarter on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
Curtis Compton
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman runs into the end zone for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers free safety Jaquiski Tartt (29) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
Butch Dill
AP
San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek, right, makes a touchdown catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP
San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek throws a football after he scored a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ra’Shede Hageman sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
Butch Dill
AP
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock, left, breaks up the ball intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
Butch Dill
AP
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman looks up at an official as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Dontae Johnson defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Rod Streater celebrates his touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
Butch Dill
AP
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Eric Weems (14) runs past San Francisco 49ers tight end Je’Ron Hamm on a punt return during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde (28) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) and Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker Paul Worrilow (55) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley tackles San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Quinton Patton, right, is tackled by Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
Butch Dill
AP
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Cooper catches a touchdown pass over San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt for a 21-0 lead during the first quarter on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta. The score set a Falcons single-season scoring record.
Curtis Compton
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Chester spikes the ball after Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper, not pictured, scored a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
Butch Dill
AP
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel makes the touchdown catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock (26) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
Butch Dill
AP
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) recovers a San Francisco 49ers fumble during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
Butch Dill
AP
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs out of the pocket as San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold pursues during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
Butch Dill
AP
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel catches a touchdown pass over San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock for a 14-0 lead during the first quarter on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
Curtis Compton
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan gives San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick a hug after a 41-13 victory over the 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
Curtis Compton
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn greets San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly after the Falcons beat the 49ers 41-13 on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
Curtis Compton
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution