Duop Reath scores 21, LSU rallies past Texas Southern 88-80

Duop Reath scored 21 points and LSU made six straight free throws in the final minute to hold off Texas Southern 88-80 in a non-conference game Saturday.
LSU (7-2), which fell behind by five points in the second half, took the lead for good on a field goal by Reath with 6:37 remaining. Texas Southern (4-7), which has lost six games in a row, came within one point on three occasions over the next five minutes.
With LSU ahead 80-79, Antonio Blakeney sank a pair of foul shots with 58 seconds remaining. Both Reath and Jalyn Patterson made two free throws to put LSU comfortably ahead. Texas Southern did not make a field goal in the final 1:56 of the game.
All but two of Reath's 21 points came in the second half. Craig Victor II had the third double-double of his career with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Blakeney added 16 points, while Patterson scored a season-high 12 points. Brandon Sampson contributed 10 points for LSU.
Both Zach Lofton and Demontrae Jefferson had 18 points for Texas Southern. Jefferson scored 17 of his points after halftime. Derrick Griffin accounted for 13 points and 15 rebounds, while Marvin Jones scored 10 points.
BIG PICTURE
LSU: The Tigers, who have struggled in the first half in the previous eight games, blew a double-digit halftime advantage against Texas Southern. LSU was taken down to the wire by North Carolina Central and Texas Southern before winning by four and eight points, respectively, in its last two home games.
TEXAS SOUTHERN: Texas Southern's losing streak continued, but it played much more competitively against a power conference opponent. Texas Southern had been beaten by 22 points by Arizona and 31 points by Louisville. In its previous game, Texas Southern lost by 38 points to Cincinnati.
UP NEXT
LSU: LSU will attempt to extend its season-opening home winning streak to seven games when it takes on Charleston on Monday.
TEXAS SOUTHERN: Texas Southern will play its 12th consecutive road game of the season Sunday when it meets TCU in Fort Worth (Tex.).
