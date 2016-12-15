Nick Chubb, Sony Michel say they'll be back for senior year

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent Pause

1:04 'Star Wars' fans talk about their expectations for 'Rogue One'

2:40 Zoo's lion cub gets acquainted with his pride

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

2:03 How a dry Christmas tree can become a mini-inferno

1:01 How holiday music may help your health

0:47 Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium

1:00 San Joaquin Valley raisin harvest underway

1:02 Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot