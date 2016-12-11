Jets 23, 49ers 17 in photos

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) scores the game-winning touchdown past San Francisco 49ers strong safety Antoine Bethea during overtime of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The Jets won 23-17.
Ben Margot
AP
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) celebrates next to San Francisco 49ers strong safety Antoine Bethea (41) after scoring the game-winning touchdown during overtime of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The Jets won 23-17.
Ben Margot
AP
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell, bottom, celebrates with Robby Anderson after scoring the game-winning touchdown during overtime of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The Jets won 23-17.
Ben Margot
AP
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Gerald Hodges celebrates a sack against the New York Jets in the first quarter of their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Nhat V. Meyer
Bay Area News Group
New York Jets outside linebacker Darron Lee (50) and teammates celebrate after overtime of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The Jets won 23-17.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Powell would later score the game-winner in overtime.
Ben Margot
AP
New York Jets strong safety Calvin Pryor (25) and guard James Carpenter (77) celebrate after the Jets beat the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in overtime of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde (28) runs from New York Jets free safety Marcus Gilchrist (21) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Ben Margot
AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde scores a touchdown against New York Jets defensive back Buster Skrine, bottom, during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Nhat V. Meyer
Bay Area News Group
San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde scores a touchdown against New York Jets defensive back Buster Skrine, bottom, and outside linebacker Mike Catapano during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Shaun Draughn (24) scores a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde, left, runs against New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis during overtime of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Ben Margot
AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Shaun Draughn, right, runs against New York Jets outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins (48) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Ben Margot
AP
New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty, center, scores on a two-point conversion against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks (55) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Ben Margot
AP
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Ben Margot
AP
New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty is sacked by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Gerald Hodges, hidden, and linebacker Ahmad Brooks, not pictured, as nose tackle Glenn Dorsey, left, follows the play during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde runs against the New York Jets’ Marcus Gilchrist (21) in the first quarter of their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif.
Nhat V. Meyer
Bay Area News Group
San Francisco 49ers running back Shaun Draughn, center, celebrates his touchdown against the New York Jets in the first quarter of their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif.
Nhat V. Meyer
Bay Area News Group
San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) throws against the New York Jets in the first quarter of their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif.
Nhat V. Meyer
Bay Area News Group
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock (26) tackles New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson (11) after a catch in the second quarter of their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif.
Nhat V. Meyer
Bay Area News Group
San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Colin Kaepernick breaks a tackle against New York Jets’ Darron Lee (50) in the second quarter of their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif.
Nhat V. Meyer
Bay Area News Group
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Torrey Smith is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Ben Margot
AP
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell, left, and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jeremy Kerley exchange jerseys after an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Ben Margot
AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick takes a photo with fans before an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Ben Margot
AP
A New York Jets fan wears a bag over their head during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Jets in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Ben Margot
AP