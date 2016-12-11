No. 24 Oregon holds off Alabama 63-56

Tyler Dorsey scored 19 points and Dylan Ennis hit the tiebreaking 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to help No. 24 Oregon beat Alabama 63-56 on Sunday night.
Dillon Brooks and Chris Boucher added 10 points each for the Ducks (8-2). They won their sixth consecutive game and 31st in a row at home.
Ennis' shot started a 9-0 run for the Ducks to finish the game after Donta Hall's fifth dunk tied it for Alabama at 56-all with 3:16 left to play. Hall led the Crimson Tide (4-4) with 14 points.
Brooks found Ennis open on the right wing after getting caught in the air on a baseline drive. Ennis and Brooks each had six of Oregon's 18 assists.
The Ducks had assists on all 10 of their first-half field goals and led 31-23 despite not scoring for the last 5 minutes before the break.
Oregon scored 21 points off Alabama's season-high 18 turnovers. The Crimson Tide had a 33-27 edge in rebounds, with Hall and Riley Norris each grabbing seven.
BIG PICTURE
Alabama's longest trip in three years nearly resulted in its first road win over a ranked team since 2004. The Crimson Tide, who finished 10th in the Southeastern Conference in coach Avery Johnson's first season, have four games to gear up for the start of SEC play on Jan. 7 against Vanderbilt.
Oregon, which has slipped 20 spots since its poll high of No. 4, will try to keep its focus on its final three nonconference games with a Pac-12 opener against No. 2 UCLA looming on Dec. 28 in Eugene.
UP NEXT
Alabama plays its first home game of the month when it hosts South Carolina Upstate on Thursday night.
Oregon goes for its 100th victory in 6-year-old Matthew Knight Arena when it hosts Montana on Tuesday night to cap a five-game homestand. The Ducks then play UNLV at Moda Center in Portland on Saturday.
