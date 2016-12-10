Fresno City College wins state wrestling championships for first time since 2012

Fresno City College sent five wrestlers to the championship round Saturday in Victorville, helping the Rams edge Cerritos for their first state title since 2012.
Fresno City accumulated 158.5 points in the two-day meet to beat Cerritos by five points.
The clincher came when sophomore Julian Gaytan✔ from Clovis High won by decision over Landon McBride of Sierra in the 125-pound bracket final, 8-1.
It’s the 14th state title for the Rams program. Dylan Martinez, a freshman also out of Clovis, joined Gaytan as an individual champion, giving Fresno City 75 in program history.
Coach Paul Keysaw has guided the Rams to six state titles since taking over in 2006.
“This was a very special championship,” Keysaw said. “This team worked very hard and never gave up, never quit and never stopped believing. I am so proud of these guys.”
Gayton, the state runner-up last year, pulled away for an 8-1 victory after scoring an escape and reversal in the second period.
At 149, Dylan Martinez defeated teammate Dean Esquibel by majority decision 11-2. Martinez scored nine unanswered points in the third period, including a two-point and four-point near fall to put the match out of reach.
Joshua Annis of Fresno City couldn’t overcome a third-period takedown with 58 seconds remaining and Kevin James of Cerritos won 6-4 at 157.
At 197, Kalvin Stuckey of Fresno City picked up a reversal with 1:08 remaining to tie the match with David Van Weems of Cerritos. But 10 seconds later, Van Weems escaped to win 4-3.
The Rams had one other All-American: Aaron Mora pinned Pedro Corono of Bakersfield in 3:16 to take third place at 133.
