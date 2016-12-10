Sports

Redskins C Lichtensteiger comes off IR; DL Francis waived

ASHBURN, Va.

Center Kory Lichtensteiger has been activated by the Washington Redskins from their injured reserve list, the one player the team will be allowed to designate for return this season.

The move was made Saturday, when the Redskins opened up a roster spot by waiving defensive lineman A.J. Francis.

Lichtensteiger, Washington's starting center when the season began, has been out since injuring his calf in Week 3. He had been replaced in the lineup by Spencer Long, who got a concussion last week.

John Sullivan, a veteran free agent who was signed when Lichtensteiger was hurt, is expected to start for Washington (6-5-1) at Philadelphia (5-7) on Sunday.

Francis did not appear in a game for the Redskins.

