Women's Top 25 Capsules

Brionna Jones scored 19 of her career-high 30 points in the first half and No. 4 Maryland remained unbeaten with a 101-49 victory over St. Peter's on Thursday night.
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 16 points, Brianna Fraser had 13, and the Terrapins (10-0) had a season-low six turnovers.
Brianna Tarabocchia led St. Peter's (1-7) with 11 points.
NO. 7 FLORIDA STATE 83, NO. 23 FLORIDA 58
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Leticia Romero scored 21 points and Florida State beat Florida for its eighth straight victory.
Shakayla Thomas added 16 points for the Seminoles (9-1), and Ivey Slaughter had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Ronni Williams led the Gators (6-3) with 20 points.
