Sports

December 5, 2016 10:51 PM

Prep scoreboard for Dec. 4

HIGH SCHOOLS

FOOTBALL

CIF STATE PLAYOFFS

OPEN DIVISION

Dec. 17, 8 p.m.

De La Salle (11-1) Concord vs. St. John Bosco (12-2) at Hornet Stadium, Sacramento State

DIVISION I–AA

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

North: Freedom (11-1) at St. Mary’s (13-1), Stockton

South: Narbonne (14-0) at Cathedral Catholic (13-0), San Diego

DIVISION I–A

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

North: Bakersfield (11-1) at Del Oro (12-2), Loomis

South: San Clemente (11-3) vs. Edison (13-1) at Huntington Beach HS

DIVISION II–AA

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

North: Cardinal Newman (12-1) at Valley Christian (12-1), San Jose

South: Calabasas (15-0) at Madison (11-2), San Diego

DIVISION II–A

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

North: Serra (9-4) at Sanger (13-0)

South: Los Angeles (11-3) vs. Sierra Canyon (14-0) at Granada Hills HS

DIVISION III–AA

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

North: Manteca (12-1) at Menlo-Atherton (11-2)

South: Mater Dei Catholic (12-1) vs. Paraclete (10-4) at Antelope Valley College

DIVISION III–A

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

North: Sutter (13-0) at Oakdale (12-2)

South: Bishop’s (13-0) at Valley Christian (13-2), Cerritos

DIVISION IV–AA

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

North: Campolindo (10-3) vs. Palma (10-3), Salinas at Rabobank Stadium, Salinas

South: Bakersfield Christian (12-1) at Selma (13-0)

DIVISION IV–A

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

North: Milpitas (10-3) vs. Pleasant Valley (9-3) at Harrison Stadium, Oroville

South: Yorba Linda (12-2) vs. St. Anthony (12-2) at Veterans Stadium, Long Beach

DIVISION V–AA

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

North: Capital Christian (11-2) at Bishop O’Dowd (13-1), Oakland

South: Valley View (11-3) at San Gorgonio (11-3), San Bernardino

DIVISION V–A

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

North: East Nicolaus (13-0) vs. McClymonds (11-1) at Chabot College, Hayward

South: Arroyo (13-1) at La Jolla Country Day (11-3)

DIVISION VI–AA

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

North: Mendota (13-0) vs. Amador (13-1) at Calaveras HS

South: Rancho Christian (12-2) at Franklin (13-1), Los Angeles

DIVISION VI–A

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

North: Brookside Christian (9-4) at St. Patrick-St. Vincent (11-3), Vallejo

South: Horizon Christian Academy (7-6) at Strathmore (13-0)

BOYS BASKETBALL

KERMAN KIWANIS INVITATIONAL

Kerman 62, Roosevelt 51

Kerman

19

19

12

12

62

Roosevelt

17

7

15

12

51

K (4-1): David Rico 19, Daniel Rico 12, Shubin 18, Acosta 7, Castro 2, Hergenroder 1, Rocha 3.

R (1-3): Perry 22, Watkins 4, Moultrie 2, Brown 2, Washington 3, Williams 6, T. Thomas 6, N. Thomas 4, Gaines 2.

Coalinga 50, Dos Palos 18

Coalinga

15

13

9

13

50

Dos Palos

7

1

2

8

18

C (2-1): Cruz 13, Ruiz 3, Briana 13, Morales 4, Cardenas 7, Cerda 1, Juarez 9

DP (2-2): Harper 5, Olivo 3, De La Riva 2, Hernandez 4, Walker 2, Escalante 2.

Sierra 51, Caruthers 33

Sierra

3

13

8

27

51

Caruthers

9

5

7

12

33

S (1-3): Blunt 20, Brant 8, Byrd 1, Wilson 13, Morgan 6, Chaney 3.

C (0-3): Sunkman 8, Payton 3, Joshua 10, Hardy 3, Jared 4, Cody 5.

All-Tournament Team

MVP: David Rico, Kerman.

Kerman: Daniel Rico, Jacob Shubin. Coalinga: Xavier Cayatano, Yosh Cruz. Dos Palos: Manuel Harper. Caruthers: Isaac Franco. Sierra: Harry Blunt. Roosevelt: Stephen Perry.

POLLY WILHELMSEN TOURNAMENT

Dec. 20 at Redwood High

2:30 p.m., Dinuba vs. Tulare Western; 4:15 p.m., Monache vs. Hanford West; 6 p.m. Central Valley Christian vs. Tulare; 7:45 p.m., Reedley vs. Redwood.

Dec. 20 at Mt. Whitney

2:30 p.m., Mission Oak vs. Sanger; 4:15 p.m., Kennedy vs. Golden West-Bakersfield; 6 p.m., Washington vs. Porterville; 7:45 p.m., Exeter vs. Mt. Whitney.

KINGS COUNTY CLASSIC ROTATIONAL

Wednesday

at Hanford High

4 p.m., Hanford West vs. Bullard; 5:30 p.m., Clovis vs. Lemoore; 7 p.m. Memorial vs. Hanford.

Thursday

at Hanford West High

4 p.m., Lemoore vs. Memorial; 5:30 p.m., Bullard vs. Hanford; 7 p.m., Clovis vs. Hanford West

Friday

at Hanford High

4 p.m., Hanford West vs. Memorial; 5:30 p.m., Clovis vs. Bullard; 7 p.m., Lemoore vs. Hanford; 8:30 p.m., Trinity Christian-Monterey vs. Hanford West.

Saturday

at Hanford High

12:30 p.m., Memorial vs. Trinity Christian-Monterey; 3 p.m., Hanford vs. Clovis; 4:30 p.m., Bullard vs. Lemoore; 6 p.m., Trinity Christian-Monterey vs. Hanford.

BOYS SOCCER

NONLEAGUE

Clovis 4, Madera 2

C, Breadon Rouff, Jeff Battion, Tiger Burriell, Rubehn Martinez. M, not available. Records: Clovis 3-0; Madera 4-2-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

NONLEAGUE

Hoover 3, Selma 1

H, Alyssa Torres, Crystal Rios, own goal. S, not reported. Record: Hoover 6-0-1

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

State champs: Fresno City wins first state volleyball title

View more video

Sports Videos