Prep scoreboard for Dec. 4

HIGH SCHOOLS
FOOTBALL
CIF STATE PLAYOFFS
OPEN DIVISION
Dec. 17, 8 p.m.
De La Salle (11-1) Concord vs. St. John Bosco (12-2) at Hornet Stadium, Sacramento State
DIVISION I–AA
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
North: Freedom (11-1) at St. Mary’s (13-1), Stockton
South: Narbonne (14-0) at Cathedral Catholic (13-0), San Diego
DIVISION I–A
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
North: Bakersfield (11-1) at Del Oro (12-2), Loomis
South: San Clemente (11-3) vs. Edison (13-1) at Huntington Beach HS
DIVISION II–AA
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
North: Cardinal Newman (12-1) at Valley Christian (12-1), San Jose
South: Calabasas (15-0) at Madison (11-2), San Diego
DIVISION II–A
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
North: Serra (9-4) at Sanger (13-0)
South: Los Angeles (11-3) vs. Sierra Canyon (14-0) at Granada Hills HS
DIVISION III–AA
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
North: Manteca (12-1) at Menlo-Atherton (11-2)
South: Mater Dei Catholic (12-1) vs. Paraclete (10-4) at Antelope Valley College
DIVISION III–A
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
North: Sutter (13-0) at Oakdale (12-2)
South: Bishop’s (13-0) at Valley Christian (13-2), Cerritos
DIVISION IV–AA
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
North: Campolindo (10-3) vs. Palma (10-3), Salinas at Rabobank Stadium, Salinas
South: Bakersfield Christian (12-1) at Selma (13-0)
DIVISION IV–A
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
North: Milpitas (10-3) vs. Pleasant Valley (9-3) at Harrison Stadium, Oroville
South: Yorba Linda (12-2) vs. St. Anthony (12-2) at Veterans Stadium, Long Beach
DIVISION V–AA
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
North: Capital Christian (11-2) at Bishop O’Dowd (13-1), Oakland
South: Valley View (11-3) at San Gorgonio (11-3), San Bernardino
DIVISION V–A
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
North: East Nicolaus (13-0) vs. McClymonds (11-1) at Chabot College, Hayward
South: Arroyo (13-1) at La Jolla Country Day (11-3)
DIVISION VI–AA
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
North: Mendota (13-0) vs. Amador (13-1) at Calaveras HS
South: Rancho Christian (12-2) at Franklin (13-1), Los Angeles
DIVISION VI–A
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
North: Brookside Christian (9-4) at St. Patrick-St. Vincent (11-3), Vallejo
South: Horizon Christian Academy (7-6) at Strathmore (13-0)
BOYS BASKETBALL
KERMAN KIWANIS INVITATIONAL
Kerman 62, Roosevelt 51
Kerman
19
19
12
12
—
62
Roosevelt
17
7
15
12
—
51
K (4-1): David Rico 19, Daniel Rico 12, Shubin 18, Acosta 7, Castro 2, Hergenroder 1, Rocha 3.
R (1-3): Perry 22, Watkins 4, Moultrie 2, Brown 2, Washington 3, Williams 6, T. Thomas 6, N. Thomas 4, Gaines 2.
Coalinga 50, Dos Palos 18
Coalinga
15
13
9
13
—
50
Dos Palos
7
1
2
8
—
18
C (2-1): Cruz 13, Ruiz 3, Briana 13, Morales 4, Cardenas 7, Cerda 1, Juarez 9
DP (2-2): Harper 5, Olivo 3, De La Riva 2, Hernandez 4, Walker 2, Escalante 2.
Sierra 51, Caruthers 33
Sierra
3
13
8
27
—
51
Caruthers
9
5
7
12
—
33
S (1-3): Blunt 20, Brant 8, Byrd 1, Wilson 13, Morgan 6, Chaney 3.
C (0-3): Sunkman 8, Payton 3, Joshua 10, Hardy 3, Jared 4, Cody 5.
All-Tournament Team
MVP: David Rico, Kerman.
Kerman: Daniel Rico, Jacob Shubin. Coalinga: Xavier Cayatano, Yosh Cruz. Dos Palos: Manuel Harper. Caruthers: Isaac Franco. Sierra: Harry Blunt. Roosevelt: Stephen Perry.
POLLY WILHELMSEN TOURNAMENT
Dec. 20 at Redwood High
2:30 p.m., Dinuba vs. Tulare Western; 4:15 p.m., Monache vs. Hanford West; 6 p.m. Central Valley Christian vs. Tulare; 7:45 p.m., Reedley vs. Redwood.
Dec. 20 at Mt. Whitney
2:30 p.m., Mission Oak vs. Sanger; 4:15 p.m., Kennedy vs. Golden West-Bakersfield; 6 p.m., Washington vs. Porterville; 7:45 p.m., Exeter vs. Mt. Whitney.
KINGS COUNTY CLASSIC ROTATIONAL
Wednesday
at Hanford High
4 p.m., Hanford West vs. Bullard; 5:30 p.m., Clovis vs. Lemoore; 7 p.m. Memorial vs. Hanford.
Thursday
at Hanford West High
4 p.m., Lemoore vs. Memorial; 5:30 p.m., Bullard vs. Hanford; 7 p.m., Clovis vs. Hanford West
Friday
at Hanford High
4 p.m., Hanford West vs. Memorial; 5:30 p.m., Clovis vs. Bullard; 7 p.m., Lemoore vs. Hanford; 8:30 p.m., Trinity Christian-Monterey vs. Hanford West.
Saturday
at Hanford High
12:30 p.m., Memorial vs. Trinity Christian-Monterey; 3 p.m., Hanford vs. Clovis; 4:30 p.m., Bullard vs. Lemoore; 6 p.m., Trinity Christian-Monterey vs. Hanford.
BOYS SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
Clovis 4, Madera 2
C, Breadon Rouff, Jeff Battion, Tiger Burriell, Rubehn Martinez. M, not available. Records: Clovis 3-0; Madera 4-2-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
Hoover 3, Selma 1
H, Alyssa Torres, Crystal Rios, own goal. S, not reported. Record: Hoover 6-0-1
