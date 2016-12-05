Swain wins Fishel award for MLB public relations work

Bart Swain of the Cleveland Indians has won the Robert O. Fishel Award for public relations excellence in the major leagues.
The honor was presented Monday at the winter meetings.
Swain has worked 25 seasons with the Indians, the past 22 as the main media contact for Indians players, managers, coaches and baseball operations.
Swain has led the team's efforts for the last three years to raise money in the fight against cancer with a 50-mile bike race that benefits the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.
The award was named for the longtime executive with the Indians, St. Louis Browns, the Yankees and the American League. Fishel won the first award in 1981.
Comments