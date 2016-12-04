Fore You: The guide to golf in the Valley for week of Dec. 5

Happenings around the Valley for local golfers
A weekly look at happenings around the Valley for local golfers, compiled with the assistance of Bill Finn. Submissions can be emailed to billfinn71@yahoo.com or sports@fresnobee.com.
Airways GC
Upcoming: Dec. 17, Solstice Shootout; Dec. 29, SIR Branch No. 159 4-Man, 2-Best Ball Tournament, 10 a.m.; Jan. 21, 2017, New Years Open Tournament; Feb. 18, 2017, Girls and Guys Tournament.
Belmont CC
Upcoming: Today, course closed all day; Tuesday, Ladies Club Guest Day, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, Bridge Day, 9 a.m.; Saturday, Brunch with Santa, 10 a.m.; Dec. 12, closed all day.
Bluff Pointe GC
Ongoing: “First come, no tee time” rounds. Nine holes in under two hours. Call 559-275-0600 for details.
Dragonfly GC
Upcoming: Tuesday, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole tournament, 10 a.m.; Wednesday, Fresno Seniors’ Tournament, 8 a.m.; Thursday, Ladies Club weekly tournament, 9 a.m.
Ongoing: Several special programs available each week. Check them out at www.dragonflygolfclub.com.
Eagle Springs G&CC
Upcoming: Dec. 25, course closed; Dec. 26, open regular hours with regular rates.
Ongoing: Dec. 1-16, annual Christman Toy/Coat Drive to benefit the needy over the holiday. Each player who brings in a new unwrapped toy or a new/good conditioned coat will receive $10 off regular green fee.
Specials: December Foursome Special, $40 off foursome through December.
Fig Garden GC
Upcoming: Dec. 9-11, Traditions Golf Shop will hold December Bonus Days. All customers will receive a bonus merchandise card for all purchases of in-stock merchandise only. Dec. 25, course closed. Dec. 26, open regular hours with regular rates.
Ongoing: New 2017 membership programs available starting Thursday.
Golf Channel AM Tour
Upcoming: Dec. 12, 18-hole tournament at TPC Harding GC in San Francisco; Dec. 18, 18-hole tournament at Teal Bend GC in Sacramento. For more information and to sign up, call Steve Neer at (559) 360-2720 or online at sneer@gcamtour.com.
Lemoore GC
Specials: Players’ Club 2017, $100, includes $20 green fee seven days per week, a dozen Titleist Pro V1’s, access to Players’ NCGA qualifying tournaments, NCGA handicap and discount green fees at Poppy Hills GC and Poppy Ridge GCs. Contact the pro-shop at 559-924-0658 to join or renew your membership.
Ongoing: Super Sundays now through the end of 2016. $15 green fees every Sunday (must mention special when checking in). Last Wednesday of each month is Seniors’ Day. Seniors paying their green fee receive a free cart for the round. Saturdays at 10 a.m., Little Linksters clinics. For more details on clinics, call 559-924-9658. Footgolf available every afternoon, $10 for adults, $5 for juniors. Club-fitting: The Clubfix, one of America’s top 100 club-fitters is now at Lemoore Golf Club, Trackman Launch monitor, interchangeable shafts, and top club heads allow for hundreds of possible combinations. Titleist, Callaway, Taylormade, Tour Edge, PXG & Muira. Some of the brands available, call Tom Ringer at 559-972-0278 for more details.
Len Ross Junior Golf Center
Ongoing: Free clinics, 1604 S. Teilman Ave., Fresno, boys and girls 8-17, equipment provided. Group lessons available. Sign-ups at 559-485-2724 or jrgolf1188@aol.com or longjump72@yahoo.com.
Madera Muni GC
Upcoming: Dec. 25, open at 9 a.m. for range and early play and there will be an 11 a.m. tee time for $35 per player. Course closes at end of play. Dec. 26, course open with regular rates. The golf shop also carries gift certificates for that special golfer this holiday.
Ongoing: Youth on course, $5 per junior. Now accepting applications for 2017 NCGA handicap and men’s club. November and December 2016 at no charge and January-December 2017 for $65. Call and ask about the Golf Revolution package which includes nine golf courses that you can play for one cost, 559-675-3504.
Madera G&CC
Results: 2016 Club Champions (Ladies’ Club Champion, Ruthanne Edington; Men’s Club Champion, Andrew Medelin; Men’s Senior Club Champion, Tom Shepard; Ladies’ Net Club Champion, Peggy Weagal; Men’s Net Club Champion, Tim Sisil).
Upcoming: Wednesday, SIR Branch No. 159 4-Man, 2-Best Ball Shamble Tournament, 10 a.m.
Paso Robles GC
Ongoing: Under new ownership, call the pro shop at 805-238-4722 or visit www.pasoroblesgolfclub.com for details.
River Park GC
Upcoming: Dec. 25, course closed all day. Dec. 26, open regular hours and will charge holiday/weekend rates.
Ongoing: Facility opens at 8 a.m., last tee time at 7:30 p.m., last bucket sells at 8 p.m., closing time is 9 p.m. Youth on Course members play the 9-hole course for just $2 anytime Seniors (over 55) and Military play the 9-hole course for just $7 on weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays. Green Grass Club Memberships are available at $500 per year which includes $200 range credit, free golf Mon.-Thurs. all day, a free fitting, and access to the members-only all grass practice area. Ping Golf is offering rebates for new equipment purchases by military members through February 1st, 2017 via their “Thank You Troops” program.
Riverside GC
Specials: Holiday shop sales, spend $100-$199 get a free $20 driving Range Gift Card; spend $200-$299 get a free round of golf with cart; spend $300-$499 get two free rounds of golf with cart; spend $500-$799 get three rounds of golf with cart; spend over $800 get four rounds of golf with cart. Weekday Special, $29 includes green fee and cart fee, Monday-Friday after 11 a.m., not valid with any other offers.
Sherwood Forest GC
Upcoming: Dec. 11, 2-Man razzle dazzle; Dec. 15, SIR Branch No. 159 Scramble Tournament, 10 a.m.; Dec. 20, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole tournament, 10 a.m.
Tulare GC
Ongoing: Ladies Day every Thursday at 8:30 a.m; twilight special after 3 p.m., $25 per person, includes cart. Call pro shop at 559-686-5300 or go to tularegolfcourse.com/
green-fees.html for details.
Valley Oaks GC
Tournament Booking Special Program: Looking for a venue for your next tournament or corporate outing? Let Valley Oaks host your event anytime between Dec. 1, 2016 and Feb. 28th, 2017 and receive $10 off the regular green fee price per player.
Comments