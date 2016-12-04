Fresno City loses state soccer championship on penalty kicks

The state championship remains elusive for the Fresno City men’s soccer team, which suffered a heartbreaking loss in penalties against Mt. San Antonio College on Sunday in Oxnard.
Shooting second and behind 5-4 in penalties, midfielder Jorge Garcia was tabbed with keeping the Rams’ championship hopes alive. Garcia shot for the lower left corner, only to see it stopped by Mounties goalkeeper Edwyn Gutierrez to clinch the title in sudden death at Ventura College.
Gutierrez, who had two key saves in extra time, was named Most Valuable Player. Andres Castrejon had nine saves for Fresno City. The Rams took 12 shots against the Mounties, but only two were on target.
Fresno City falls in a shootout 5-4 to Mt. SAC after 120 minutes of scoreless soccer. Our amazing season ends at 19-1-4. Proud to be a Ram!— FCC Men's Soccer (@FCCRamsSoccer) December 4, 2016
The Rams (19-1-5) played 120 minutes of scoreless soccer – 90 minutes of regulation and two 15-minutes extra time-periods – against the Mounties (19-2-4) to force the shootout.
It ends a remarkable season that saw Fresno City go unbeaten through its first 18 games to start the season en route to the program’s second appearance in a state title game under 18-year coach Eric Solberg. The Rams are 0-2 in state championship games. The 2002 team lost to Santa Rosa 3-2 in the final.
Volleyball in state finals – It is on to the state championship for the Fresno City College volleyball team. Kylei O’Keefe’s kill sealed the Rams’ 26-24, 25-19, 25-23 semifinal victory over Grossmont to advance to Sunday’s title game in Woodland Hills. The Rams will face host Los Angeles Pierce at 2 p.m. The game can be streamed online via YouTube.
Fresno City (29-1) also set a school record earlier in the day with their 28th victory, breaking the 2008 team’s mark after defeating Cypress 25-20, 25-19, 25-15 in the quarterfinals. The Rams have won 50 of their past 51 sets dating to Sept. 24 and are winners of 22 straight, tying a school single-season record from 2012.
