Fresno City sets record to advance to state championship in volleyball

It is on to the state championship for the Fresno City College volleyball team.
Kylei O’Keefe’s kill sealed the Rams’ 26-24, 25-19, 25-23 victory over Grossmont to advance to Sunday’s title game in Woodland Hills.
“It was just a surreal moment,” said O’Keefe, who was named to the All-State team. “I knew I needed to just put the ball away and then it was over. All I could think about was how lucky I am to be apart of this team and get to celebrate this win with every single person on our team.”
The Rams (29-1) also set a school record earlier in the day with their 28th victory, breaking the 2008 team’s mark after defeating Cypress 25-20, 25-19, 25-15.
Fresno City, who ended the Griffins’ 19-match win steak, has won 50 of its past 51 sets dating to Sept. 24 and are winners of 22 straight.
The team’s 22-match win streak ties the school’s single-season record set by the 2012 team.
Fresno City will face host Los Angeles Pierce at 2 p.m. Sunday.
It didn’t look good for the Rams in the first set, down 15-6 to Grossmont (27-2).
Fresno City coach Kieran Roblee called a timeout and her team responded after that, tying the first set 18-18 and later trailed 24-23 before scoring the next three points to take the set.
“We knew we needed to shift the momentum in our direction and that we couldn’t let them get in our heads anymore,” O’Keefe said. “They had a couple errors and we just emphasized on that and pushed though until the last point.”
Makayla Cervantes led Fresno City with 11 kills.
