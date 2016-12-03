Central defeated by Bakersfield in Central Section DI championship game

Central quarterback Trent Tompkins, right, looks for an opening against Bakersfield defense in the Central Section Division I football championship game at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Bakersfield's Isaiah Jernagin, right, trips up Central's Jagade Bishop Jr. in the Central Section Division I football championship game at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Central's Christian Foster, left, helps to take down Bakersfield's Trayvone Jackson in the Central Section Division I football championship game at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Bakersfield's Shane Jones gets past Central defense to score a touchdown in the Central Section Division I football championship game at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Bakersfield's and Central's in the Central Section Division I football championship game at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Bakersfield's Shane Jones, center, gets past Central's Adrian Lopez Jr., left, in the Central Section Division I football championship game at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Central head coach Kyle Biggs on the field during the Central Section Division I football championship game against Bakersfield at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Bakersfield quarterback Cameron Williams, left, looks for an opening past Central's Christopher Lee in the Central Section Division I football championship game at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Bakersfield's and Central's in the Central Section Division I football championship game at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Bakersfield's Adrian Moreno, right, takes down Central's Jevon Bigelow in the Central Section Division I football championship game at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Bakersfield's Joseph Conley, left, and Central's Tyrell Grayson in the Central Section Division I football championship game at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Central's Kev'vion Schrubb, left, watches as teammate Adrian Lopez Jr., center, intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Bakersfield's Tahj Wright, right, in the Central Section Division I football championship game at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Bakersfield's Isaiah Jernagin, left, and Central's Jacob Torrez reach for a pass in the Central Section Division I football championship game at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Bakersfield quarterback Josh Maran, right, gets past Central defense to run the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the Central Section Division I football championship game at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Central head coach Kyle Biggs on the field during the Central Section Division I football championship game against Bakersfield at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Bakersfield's Steven Marks, right, sacks Central quarterback Trent Tompkins in the Central Section Division I football championship game at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Central's Tyrell Grayson, right, tackles Central's Shane Jones in the Central Section Division I football championship game at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Central's Jevon Bigelow walks off the field after a 21 to 14 loss to Bakersfield in the Central Section Division I football championship game at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Bakersfield teamates celebrate a 21 to 14 win over Central in the Central Section Division I football championship game at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Central quarterback Trent Tompkins stands on the field after the game in a stunned loss against Bakersfield in the Central Section Division I football championship game at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com