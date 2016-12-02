Fresno City reaches state championship match in men’s soccer

The Fresno City College men’s soccer team is one win away from the state championship.
Jose Ramirez’s header in the 85th minute gave the Rams a 2-1 victory over defending state champion Oxnard at Ventura College on Friday.
“It feels really great. So many things went through my mind after I scored that goal,” Ramirez said. “It was a real emotional moment for me and my lads. We’ve got one more game left, and I know we can do it.”
85' VIDEO: Jose Ramirez's glancing header gives Fresno City a 2-1 lead with 5 min left @OCCondors @FCCRamsSoccer pic.twitter.com/lb0muebuO4— VCStar CollegeSports (@vcscolleges) December 3, 2016
Fresno City (19-1-4) will play Mt. San Antonio at 10 a.m. Sunday for the title. The Mounties defeated Taft on penalty kicks after a scoreless tie through regulation.
It will be the second championship appearance for the Rams in Eric Solberg’s 18 seasons as coach. The 2002 Rams lost to Santa Rosa 3-2 in the final.
“A great win,” Solberg said. “We had the better chances. Oxnard is a great technical team.
“We’ve got to get it done, that simple.”
The Rams took a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute on a goal by Alfredo Lopez, but the Condors (14-3-8) responded in first-half stoppage time with a goal by Raul Gonzalez.
