Knight scores 23, bench leads Suns to 109-107 win over Hawks

1:07 Sanger football vs Sunnyside| Nov. 25, 2016 Pause

1:04 Death penalty verdict in trial of man guilty of 3-year-old's murder

0:52 Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer discusses suspected domestic violence death

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

2:43 Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard