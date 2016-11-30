Knight scores 23, bench leads Suns to 109-107 win over Hawks

Brandon Knight scored 23 points and Phoenix reserves combined for 54 as the Suns held off the Atlanta Hawks 109-107 thanks to a key fourth-quarter run Wednesday night.
Eric Bledsoe's bank shot with 28.4 seconds left was the decisive basket. It gave the Suns a 104-99 lead.
Bledsoe, who shot 5 for 17 from the field, pounded the scorer's table in celebration.
Jared Dudley and P.J. Tucker added 17 points apiece for the Suns, who had lost four of five.
Leandro Barbosa made baskets on three straight possessions midway through the fourth quarter to give the Suns an 89-84 lead, part of an 11-0 run.
The Hawks cut it to 96-95 with 2:50 to play on Thabo Sefolosha's 17-footer. Dennis Schroder scored 14 of his 31 points in the fourth.
