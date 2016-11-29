NFL 101: Lions, and Cowboys and Browns (oh, my)

In case you missed them, here are some teachable moments from Week 12:
▪ The Lions may be better late. Period.
#Lions lead @NFL in points scored in the final two minutes of the half. #OnePride— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 29, 2016
Matthew Stafford #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/CIz3mx2Aee
▪ The Cowboys are so good, a division rival’s six-game winning streak hardly matters.
▪ New Orleans wasn’t much of a party city for the Rams’ defense.
What a throw... @Willie_Snead4G!— NFL UK (@NFLUK) November 28, 2016
The @Saints pulled out a few tricks last night! #LAvsNO pic.twitter.com/INhoioNk68
▪ The Browns have yet to beat a team besides the 49ers since Oct. 11, 2015.
▪ Don’t turn off a Raiders game in the fourth quarter.
The @RAIDERS have outscored opponents 39-0 in final 3 minutes of the 4th quarter this season.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 29, 2016
Next-best in that situation: Chiefs at +27. pic.twitter.com/WXnkHkXiy1
