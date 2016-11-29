Cowboys remain power rankings leader after Week 12

1. DALLAS COWBOYS (10-1) Last week’s ranking: 1. Won 31-26 vs. Redskins. Next: at Vikings, Thursday. ... Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) takes the hand off from quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.
2. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-2) – Last week’s ranking: 3. Won 22-17 at Jets. Next: vs. Rams. ... Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls an audible at the line of scrimmage against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J.
3. RAIDERS (9-2) – Last week’s ranking: 4. Won 35-32 vs. Panthers. Next: vs. Bills. ... Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) recovers ball after Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) ws sacked and fumbles in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday Nov. 27, 2016 in Oakland.
4. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (8-3) – Last week’s ranking: 7. Won 30-27 at Broncos. Next: at Falcons. ... Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos (5) celebrates his game winning field goal with teammates during overtime of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Denver.
5. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (7-3-1) Last week’s ranking: 2. Lost 14-5 at Buccaneers. Next: vs. Panthers. ... Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) walks off the field after a play during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 in Tampa, Fla.
6. DENVER BRONCOS (7-4) – Last week’s ranking: 5. Bye. Lost 30-27 vs, Chiefs. Next: at Jaguars. ... Broncos free safety Darian Stewart (26) consoles teammate Chris Harris (25) after the Kansas City Chiefs tied the score with a two-point conversion to force overtime during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Denver.
7. NEW YORK GIANTS (8-3) – Last week’s ranking: 6. Won 27-13 vs. Browns. Next: at Steelers. ... Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Eli Manning (10) in an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Cleveland.
8. ATLANTA FALCONS (7-4) – Last week’s ranking: 9. Won 38-19 vs. Cardinals. Next: vs. Chiefs. ... Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel dives over Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson into the end zone for a touchdown and a 31-13 lead during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Atlanta.
9t. DETROIT LIONS (7-4) Last week’s ranking: No. 10. Won 16-13 vs. Vikings. Next: at Saints. ... Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) huddles up the offense against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Detroit.
9t. WASHINGTON REDSKINS (6-4-1) Last week’s ranking: 8. Lost 31-26 at Cowboys. Next: at Cardinals. ... Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) prepares to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.
21 SAN DIEGO CHARGERS (5-6) Last week’s ranking: No. 23. Won 21.13 at Texans. Next: vs. Buccaneers. ... Chargers wide receiver Dontrelle Inman pulls in a pass in front of Houston’s Quintin Demps on his way to a 52-yard touchdown play during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Houston.
27. LOS ANGELES RAMS (4-7) Last week’s ranking: No. 27. Lost 49-21 at Saints. Next: at Patriots. ... Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) talks with running back Todd Gurley (30) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 in New Orleans.
31. 49ERS (1-10) Last week’s ranking: 31. Lost 31-24 at Dolphins. Next: at Chicago. ... 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) is tackled by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) as linebacker Kiko Alonso, right, coverges, near the end zone, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
32. CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-12) Last week's ranking: No. 32. Lost 27-13 vs. Giants. Next: Bye. ... Browns quarterback Josh McCown gets off a second quarter pass under heavy pressure from New York Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. THE REST OF THE RANKINGS: 11. Dolphins; 12. Steelers; 13. Ravens; 14. Buccaneers; 15. Vikings; 16. Bills; 17. Titans; 18. Texans; 19. Packers; 20. Eagles; 22. Saints; 23. Colts; 24. Panthers; 25. Cardinals; 26. Bengals; 28. Jets; 29. Jaguars.
