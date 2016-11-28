McIntosh ignites Northwestern in 65-58 win over Wake Forest

Bryant McIntosh scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half to lead Northwestern to a 65-58 victory over Wake Forest on Monday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
McIntosh struggled in the first half on 2-of-8 shooting, but caught fire midway through the second, hitting 8-for-8 from the field for 19 points after the 12:02 mark. His 3 with 1:02 left gave the Wildcats (5-2) a 61-56 lead.
John Collins had 12 points and 16 rebounds and Keyshawn Woods added 12 points for Wake Forest (5-2).
Woods' 3 cut the Northwestern lead to 61-58 with with 30.3 seconds left, but Sanjay Lumpkin scored four straight points to finish the game off for the Wildcats.
Scottie Lindsey added 12 points and Lumpkin finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for Northwestern.
McIntosh had to leave the game early in the second half after taking a shot to the face. After being tended to on the sideline he returned to ignite a 6-0 Northwestern run.
Trailing 42-38, McIntosh scored the game's next six points to give the Wildcats a 44-42 lead with 11:01 in the second half.
BIG PICTURE
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons began a stretch on Monday where they play four of their five opponents on the opposing team's home court.
Northwestern: After not being able to close out Notre Dame in the final seconds last week, the Wildcats bounced back with a win over another power five opponent. Last week, they defeated Texas, which was ranked No. 22 at the time.
UP NEXT
Wake Forest travels to Richmond on Saturday. Richmond loss to Maryland in overtime and is coming off a win against Boston College on Saturday.
Northwestern faces DePaul on Saturday. The Wildcats defeated the Blue Demons on the road in overtime last season.
