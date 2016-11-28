Jose Ramirez to face a late replacement opponent

Jose Ramirez will not fight Gabriel Bracero after all.
Instead, the super lightweight will face late replacement opponent Issouf Kinda (18-3, 7 KOs) in the main event on the “Fight for Water 6” card at the Save Mart Center on Friday. Ramirez (18-0, 13 KOs) will still defend his WBC Continental Americas title in a scheduled 10-round bout to be shown on UniMas. Fights will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the televised portion showing at 11 p.m. on tape delay on Comcast channel 12.
“No matter who the opponent, every fight will be important for Jose Ramirez at this stage of his career,” Top Rank promoter Bob Arum said. “I know he will have a tough challenge.”
Kinda, 28, last fought in May and won by majority decision over Zack Ramsey in Lincoln, R.I.
Top Rank in a news release didn’t say why Bracero (24-3, 5 KOs) of Brooklyn, N.Y., pulled out of the fight but noted that he hadn’t been in camp.
The switch came as a surprise to Ramirez.
“I didn’t know things like this happened in the pros,” said the 24-year-old Avenal native and 2012 U.S. Olympian. “I saw it in the amateurs but not in the pros. But I have been working really hard, and I’m ready for whoever it is on the opposite side of the ring.”
Tickets ($23-$75) are still available and be purchased at the Save Mart Center box office, select Save Mart Supermarkets and ticketmaster.com.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Fight for Water 6
Fight for Water 6

Bouts on Dec. 2 at Save Mart Center.
- Super lightweight, WBC Continental Americas title, (10 rounds): Jose Ramirez (18-0, 13 KOs) vs. Issouf Kinda (18-3, 7 KOs)
- Super welterweight (8 rounds): Gerardo Ibarra (14-3, 8 KOs) vs. Esquiva Falcao (14-0, 10 KOs)
- Super welterweight, Jr. NABF title, (8 rounds): Daniel Valdivia (12-0, 9 KOs) vs. Aaron Garcia (12-6-1, 10 KOs)
- Middleweight, GBO title, (6 rounds): Joe Louie Lopez (8-1, 5 KOs) vs. Quilisto Madera (4-0, 2 KOs)
- Super lightweight, GBO title, (6 rounds): Saul Lomas (9-0, 6 KOs) vs. Pablo Sanchez (8-1, 5 KOs)
- Lightweight (4 rounds): Bryan Lua (pro debut) vs. Manuel Lopez (1-1-1)
- Lightweight (4 rounds): Isidro Ochoa (pro debut) vs. Oscar Mendoza (1-1, 0 KOs)
