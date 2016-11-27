Raiders 35, Panthers 32 in photos

Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) is tackled by a Carolina Panthers defender in the fourth quarter during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin (14) sacked by Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston in the third quarter during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is chased by Oakland Raiders defensive end Jihad Ward during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) is congratulated by wide receiver Amari Cooper after Roberts scored a tying two-point conversion against the Carolina Panthers during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in the first quarter during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders defensive back SaQwan Edwards, left, jumps over Carolina Panthers defensive back Leonard Johnson during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn goes for an 88-yard touchdown pass in front of Oakland Raiders strong safety Karl Joseph (42) and free safety Reggie Nelson in the third quarter during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in the second quarter during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) is pressured by Carolina Panthers defensive back Leonard Johnson (23) in the first quarter during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders fullback Jamize Olawale (49) eludes Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kyle Love in the first quarter during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders tight end Clive Walford catches a touchdown in front of Carolina Panthers outside linebacker A.J. Klein (56) in the fourth quarter during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders’ SaQwan Edwards is grabbed by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson in the first quarter during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith breaks up pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin in the first half during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, right, passes to fullback Jamize Olawale in the first quarter during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) evades a Carolina Panthers defender during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter against Carolina Panthers cornerback Robert McClain during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray is stopped near the goal line during a game against the Carolina Panthers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders tight end Clive Walford (88) celebrates his touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper, left, gets into a pushing match during a play with Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks the game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree runs out of bounds after a pass reception in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker A.J. Klein, left, grabs Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree by the face mask in the fourth quarter during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) recovers ball after Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was sacked and fumbled in the fourth quarter during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray gains yardage in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, connects with tight end Greg Olsen (88) in the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, right, beats Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith (21) for a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws an interception to Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis in the third quarter during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) is unable to come up with the interception in the end zone on a ball intended for Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree in the second half during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) is taken down by Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and free safety Michael Griffin, bottom, during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts makes a touchdown catch against the Carolina Panthers cornerback Robert McClain during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) is stopped by Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Malcolm Smith tries to tackle Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton as he scores a touchdown in the first quarter during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) breaks a tackle attempt by Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short to score a touchdown in the second quarter during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) congratulates tight end Clive Walford after Walford scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack, left, is greeted by teammates as he walks off the field after their 35-32 victory against the Carolina Panthers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates a touchdown by defensive end Khalil Mack (52) against the Carolina Panthers during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looks to his family as he leaves the field with the game ball after winning 35-32 against the Carolina Panthers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack celebrates with fans after intercepting a pass thrown by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and running for a touchdown in the second quarter during a game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) leads players in prayer after his team’s 35-32 victory against the Carolina Panthers during at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King leads his teammates before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
