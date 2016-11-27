Sports

November 27, 2016 8:36 PM

Harden has 38 in Rockets' 130-114 win over the Blazers

By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
PORTLAND, Ore.

James Harden had 38 points and 10 assists for his seventh consecutive double-double, and the Houston Rockets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-114 on Sunday night.

Eric Gordon added 26 points including six 3-pointers for the Rockets, who have made at least 10 3-pointers in 16 straight games to match the NBA record set by the Warriors and Cavaliers last season. They finished the night with 17.

Gordon's 3-pointer gave the Rockets a 104-95 lead with just over 10 minutes left in the game. Damian Lillard's 3-pointer and Mason Plumlee's reverse layup closed the gap to 104-100, but the Blazers couldn't get closer and Trevor Ariza hit a 3 from the corner to put the Rockets up 111-100.

CJ McCollum scored 28 points and Lillard had 27 for the Blazers, who have struggled defensively this season and have losses in six of their last eight games.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Fresno State football vs San Jose State highlights

View more video

Sports Videos