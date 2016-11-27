Harden has 38 in Rockets' 130-114 win over the Blazers

James Harden had 38 points and 10 assists for his seventh consecutive double-double, and the Houston Rockets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-114 on Sunday night.
Eric Gordon added 26 points including six 3-pointers for the Rockets, who have made at least 10 3-pointers in 16 straight games to match the NBA record set by the Warriors and Cavaliers last season. They finished the night with 17.
Gordon's 3-pointer gave the Rockets a 104-95 lead with just over 10 minutes left in the game. Damian Lillard's 3-pointer and Mason Plumlee's reverse layup closed the gap to 104-100, but the Blazers couldn't get closer and Trevor Ariza hit a 3 from the corner to put the Rockets up 111-100.
CJ McCollum scored 28 points and Lillard had 27 for the Blazers, who have struggled defensively this season and have losses in six of their last eight games.
