Hook'em Horns: Herman says he's ready for pressure of Texas

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat Pause

0:37 Enter this week's caption contest for a chance at free coffee

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

4:30 Obama: "Radical Islam" is not a strategy for fighting terrorism

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued

1:03 Central advances with 34-28 win over Clovis West

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:25 Colin Kaepernick talks starting, feels 'no pressure' to sign new deal