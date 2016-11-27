Golf: Fore You for week of Nov. 28

Happenings around the Valley for local golfers
A weekly look at happenings around the Valley for local golfers, compiled with the assistance of Bill Finn. Submissions can be emailed to billfinn71@yahoo.com or sports@fresnobee.com.
Tournaments of local interest
Upcoming: Dec. 3-4, Fresno City Four-Ball Championship at Riverside GC. For more details and to sign up, check out www.playriverside.com or call 559-275-5900.
Airways GC
Upcoming: Dec. 17, Solstice Shootout; Jan. 21, 2017, New Years Open Tournament; Feb. 18, 2017, Girls and Guys Tournament.
Belmont CC
Upcoming: Today, course closed; Tuesday, Ladies Inter-Club Tournament with Dragonfly GC and Eagle Springs GC, 9 a.m.; Dec. 3, Hole-in-One Tournament, 9 a.m.
Bluff Pointe GC
Ongoing: “First come, no tee time” rounds. Nine holes in under two hours. Call 559-275-0600 for details.
Central Valley Junior Golf
Upcoming: Dec. 4, Annual Holiday Tournament, 9 holes/stroke play, Noon, ages 9-18 parents may caddy. Entry fee includes golf & range balls. Register at www.cvjrgolf.com. For more info, please text Pamela at (559) 269-6369.
Dragonfly GC
Upcoming: Thursday, Ladies Club weekly tournament, 9 a.m.
Ongoing: Several special programs available each week. Check them out at www.dragonflygolfclub.com.
Eagle Springs G&CC
Ongoing: Women’s Club is taking new members for regular play on Wednesdays. Book a corporate, club or appraising event. Call the pro shop at 559-325-8900.
Fig Garden GC
Ongoing: New 2017 membership programs available starting Thursday.
Golf Channel AM Tour
Upcoming: Dec. 3-4, Arizona Open at Wildfire GC, Phoenix; Dec. 12, 18-hole tournament at TPC Harding GC in San Francisco; Dec. 18, 18-hole tournament at Teal Bend GC in Sacramento. For more information and to sign up, call Steve Neer at (559) 360-2720 or online at sneer@gcamtour.com.
Lemoore GC
Specials: Players’ Club 2017, $100, includes $20 green fee seven days per week, a dozen Titleist Pro V1’s, access to Players’ NCGA qualifying tournaments, NCGA handicap and discount green fees at Poppy Hills GC and Poppy Ridge GCs. Contact the pro-shop at 559-924-0658 to join or renew your membership.
Ongoing: Super Sundays now through the end of 2016. $15 green fees every Sunday (must mention special when checking in). Last Wednesday of each month is Seniors’ Day. Seniors paying their green fee receive a free cart for the round. Saturdays at 10 a.m., Little Linksters clinics. For more details on clinics, call 559-924-9658. Footgolf available every afternoon, $10 for adults, $5 for juniors. Club-fitting: The Clubfix, one of America’s top 100 club-fitters is now at Lemoore Golf Club, Trackman Launch monitor, interchangeable shafts, and top club heads allow for hundreds of possible combinations. Titleist, Callaway, Taylormade, Tour Edge, PXG & Muira. Some of the brands available, call Tom Ringer at 559-972-0278 for more details.
Len Ross Junior Golf Center
Ongoing: Free clinics, 1604 S. Teilman Ave., Fresno, boys and girls 8-17, equipment provided. Group lessons available. Sign-ups at 559-485-2724 or jrgolf1188@aol.com or longjump72@yahoo.com.
Madera Muni GC
Upcoming: Dec. 4, Annual Holiday Tournament, 9 holes/stroke play, noon, ages 9-18 parents may caddy. Entry fee includes golf & range balls. Register at www.cvjrgolf.com. For more info, please text Pamela at (559) 269-6369.
Ongoing: Youth on course, $5 per junior. Now accepting applications for 2017 NCGA handicap and men’s club. November and December 2016 at no charge and January-December 2017 for $65. Call and ask about the Golf Revolution package which includes nine golf courses that you can play for one cost, 559-675-3504.
Paso Robles GC
Ongoing: Under new ownership, call the pro shop at 805-238-4722 or visit www.pasoroblesgolfclub.com for details.
River Park GC
Ongoing: Facility opens at 8 am, last tee time at 7:30 p.m., last bucket sells at 8 p.m., closing time is 9 p.m. Youth on Course members play the 9-hole course for just $2 anytime Seniors (over 55) and Military play the 9-hole course for just $7 on weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays. Green Grass Club Memberships are available at $500 per year which includes $200 range credit, free golf Mon.-Thurs. all day, a free fitting, and access to the members-only all grass practice area. Ping Golf is offering rebates for new equipment purchases by military members through February 1st, 2017 via their “Thank You Troops” program.
Riverside GC
Upcoming: Dec. 3-4, will host the 2016 Fresno City Four Ball Championship, Handicap, and Championship Flights. For full details and to sign up check www.playriverside.com.
Specials: Black Friday Specials (good from Nov. 21-27), Foot joy and Nike golf shoes starting at $54.99, all Travis Mathews items 10% off, all golf bags 15% off, ClicGear carts $139, NFL headwear 20% off. November weekdays after 11 a.m., $27 per player covers golf and cart; November weekends after 11 a.m., $30 per player covers golf and cart. Offer not valid for leagues or tournament play or on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Sherwood Forest GC
Upcoming: Dec. 11, 2-Man razzle dazzle.
Tulare GC
Ongoing: Ladies Day every Thursday at 8:30 a.m; twilight special after 3 p.m., $25 per person, includes cart. Call pro shop at 559-686-5300 or go to tularegolfcourse.com/
green-fees.html for details.
Valley Oaks GC
Specials: Shoe special, if you purchase a pair of in stock golf shoes in the month of November, you’ll receive a 20-50% discount off the purchase; November Mid-Day special, bring in four cans of food between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and receive 18 holes of golf and a cart for just $35 on weekdays and $42 on weekends (only players bringing four cans of food are eligible for discount; no other discounts may be combined; not valid on holidays or for tournament play). November Cart special, purchase 18 holes of golf between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and pay only $25 per player (tee times must be booked online to receive promotion rate).
Tournament Booking Special Program: Looking for a venue for your next tournament or corporate outing? Let Valley Oaks host your event anytime between Dec. 1, 2016 and Feb. 28th, 2017 and receive $10 off the regular green fee price per player.
