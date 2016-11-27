Fresno City volleyball advances to state

Fresno City defeats Feather River 25-14, 21-25, 25-20, 27-25 to move on to state in Woodland Hills next weekend. --- Anthony Galaviz / The Fresno Bee
High School Sports

Chowchilla wins football playoff game with miraculous final play

On the game's final play, Cody Woolsey passes to Damon Perry, who laterals to Ronnie Reyes before getting tackled, and Reyes carries a defender the final 5 yards of a 6-yard touchdown pass that lifted the third-seeded and defending champion Chowchilla High football team to a 26-24 victory over No. 2 Golden West in the Central Section Division IV semifinals. The Redskins advance to face No. 1 Selma on Dec. 2 for the title.

One of Fresno State football's worst seasons ever coming to an end

Fresno State (1-10 overall, 0-7 Mountain West) will wrap up one of the worst seasons in school history Saturday, hosting San Jose State. The Bulldogs still are searching for their first win against a Football Bowl Subdivision team. Quarterback Zach Kline, interim coach Eric Kiesau and safety Stratton Brown discuss what's motivating the team and what may be store with recently hired coach Jeff Tedford.

Fresno State football vs Hawaii recap

The Fresno State football team lost to Hawaii 14-13 as kicker Kody Kroening missed a potential game-winning field goal as time expired. The Bulldogs dropped to 1-10 overall, becoming the first team in school history to log double-digit defeats. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

