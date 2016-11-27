Fresno City volleyball advances to state

On the game's final play, Cody Woolsey passes to Damon Perry, who laterals to Ronnie Reyes before getting tackled, and Reyes carries a defender the final 5 yards of a 6-yard touchdown pass that lifted the third-seeded and defending champion Chowchilla High football team to a 26-24 victory over No. 2 Golden West in the Central Section Division IV semifinals. The Redskins advance to face No. 1 Selma on Dec. 2 for the title.
Central High adbances to Central Section D-I final with their 34-28 win over Clovis West in the semi-final game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016 in Fresno, Calif. Central will play Bakersfield for the championship.
No. 2 seed Fresno City College swept past No. 15 Foothill 25-17, 28-26, 25-19 in Round 1 of the NorCal Regionals. Rams next host No. 10 Feather River at 5 p.m. Saturday. --- Anthony Galaviz / The Fresno Bee
Fresno State (1-10 overall, 0-7 Mountain West) will wrap up one of the worst seasons in school history Saturday, hosting San Jose State. The Bulldogs still are searching for their first win against a Football Bowl Subdivision team. Quarterback Zach Kline, interim coach Eric Kiesau and safety Stratton Brown discuss what's motivating the team and what may be store with recently hired coach Jeff Tedford.
The Fresno State football team lost to Hawaii 14-13 as kicker Kody Kroening missed a potential game-winning field goal as time expired. The Bulldogs dropped to 1-10 overall, becoming the first team in school history to log double-digit defeats.
With Adrian Martinez rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for another in the second half, fourth-seeded Clovis West pulls away from No. 5 Clovis for a 42-28 victory in the quarterfinals of the Central Section Division I football playoffs.