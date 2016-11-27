State bound: Fresno City men's soccer advances

Central High adbances to Central Section D-I final with their 34-28 win over Clovis West in the semi-final game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016 in Fresno, Calif. Central will play Bakersfield for the championship.
No. 2 seed Fresno City College swept past No. 15 Foothill 25-17, 28-26, 25-19 in Round 1 of the NorCal Regionals. Rams next host No. 10 Feather River at 5 p.m. Saturday. --- Anthony Galaviz / The Fresno Bee
Fresno State (1-10 overall, 0-7 Mountain West) will wrap up one of the worst seasons in school history Saturday, hosting San Jose State. The Bulldogs still are searching for their first win against a Football Bowl Subdivision team. Quarterback Zach Kline, interim coach Eric Kiesau and safety Stratton Brown discuss what's motivating the team and what may be store with recently hired coach Jeff Tedford.
Victor E., the real-life mascot of Fresno State athletics (as compared to TimeOut, the person in the dog suit), is capturing the hearts of fans across the central San Joaquin Valley. Did we mention Victor E. has his own Snapchat account? It's victore_bulldog
With Adrian Martinez rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for another in the second half, fourth-seeded Clovis West pulls away from No. 5 Clovis for a 42-28 victory in the quarterfinals of the Central Section Division I football playoffs.
Behind three touchdowns from Jordan Perryman and one long scoring run by Leonard Glass, defending champ and third-seeded Hanford tops No. 6 Kingsburg 36-21 in the quarterfinals of the Central Section Division III football playoffs.