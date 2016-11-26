Fresno City College men’s soccer and volleyball punch ticket to state

1:09 Freshman, sophomore lead Buchanan girls to state cross country medals Pause

2:35 Chowchilla wins football playoff game with miraculous final play

0:48 Buchanan's Corie Smith runs to Central Section D-I girls championship

1:22 After her 11-year-old daughter's hair was cut off for surgery, Annie Soza volunteered for a buzz cut

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

0:37 Enter this week's caption contest for a chance at free coffee

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:25 Colin Kaepernick talks starting, feels 'no pressure' to sign new deal