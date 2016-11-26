Vianney beats Ft. Zumwalt North 49-14 for Missouri 5A title

Kyren Williams ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns, and Mickey Morrell added 138 rushing yards and another score as Vianney beat Ft. Zumwalt North 49-14 on Saturday for the Missouri 5A state title.
Tionne Harris added 108 yards passing and another TD for the Falcons (9-5), who won their first championship in their first finals appearance since 1968.
They certainly earned it, too. They beat No. 1 Chaminade and rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to beat perennial power Staley in the semifinals, then ran roughshod over the Panthers.
Ft. Zumwalt North (12-2) allowed 504 yards offense, while gaining just 193 yards. Vianney built a 28-14 lead at halftime before scoring three times in the third quarter to put the game away.
Cade Brister and Deiondre' Stock had the Panthers' touchdown runs.
