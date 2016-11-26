Saunders powers Idaho past South Alabama 38-31

Isaiah Saunders ran 23 times for 142 yards and three touchdowns Saturday and Idaho guaranteed itself a bowl game with a 38-31 win over South Alabama.
Saunders' 1-yard score in the middle of the third quarter gave Idaho (7-4, 5-2 Sun Belt) the lead for good at 31-28 and his 7-yard TD run with 14:27 left in the fourth quarter made it 38-28.
South Alabama (5-6, 1-6) cut the deficit to seven on Gavin Patterson's field goal with 9:43 left. But the Jaguars punted with 5:55 left and ran out of time on their final possession after driving to the Idaho 32.
Matt Linehan passed for 231 yards and Callen Hightower had five catches for 111 yards and a score. Idaho's last bowl game was in 2009.
Dallas Davis threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns for South Alabama. Mseiah Francis had seven catches for 146 yards and two TDs.
Comments