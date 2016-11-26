CIF State Championship cross country races at Woodward Saturday

Buchanan's Meagen Lowe, far left, and Corie Smith, second from left, crest a rise with the leaders in the CIF State Cross Country Championship D-I girls cross country race Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
Madera South's Miguel Villar, right, keeps pace with the leaders at the one-mile mark in the CIF State Cross Country Championship D-I boys cross country race Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Armijo's Luis Grijalva places first in the CIF State Cross Country Championship D-I boys cross country race Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Madera South's Victor Ochoa, left of center, descends a hill as the main group begins to pass the crowd at the CIF State Cross Country Championship D-I boys cross country race Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Madera South's Miguel Villar, left, finishes at the CIF State Cross Country Championship D-I boys cross country race Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Madera South's Miguel Villar, right, smiles after finishing the CIF State Cross Country Championship boys D-I cross country race Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Fresno High's Evert Silva, left, sees Cathedral's Joaquin Martinez, right, overtake him for third place in the CIF State Cross Country Championship D-III boys cross country race Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Fresno High's Evert Silva, center, rests after placing fourth in the CIF State Cross Country Championship D-III boys cross country race Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Fresno High's Evert Silva, center, runs behind the leaders in the CIF State Cross Country Championship D-III boys cross country race Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Fresno High's Evert Silva, center, in the middle of the pack at the start of the CIF State Cross Country Championship D-III boys cross country race Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Clovis North's Blayney Dolan smiles after the CIF State Cross Country Championship D-I girls cross country race Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
The Buchanan girls team poses for a photo after the CIF State Cross Country Championship D-I girls cross country race Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
