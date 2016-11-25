Limited Vikings seeing season slip away

1:22 After her 11-year-old daughter's hair was cut off for surgery, Annie Soza volunteered for a buzz cut Pause

0:58 Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

0:53 Three displaced in Merced house fire

1:08 Need something to do in line on Black Friday? Answer these questions ...

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued

1:42 One of Fresno State football's worst seasons ever coming to an end

2:41 Feeding groups hurt meal numbers at Poverello House