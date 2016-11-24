Cowboys, Redskins put up big numbers

Here is a look behind the box score of the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-26 victory over the Washington Redskins on Thursday:
0: Interceptions in the game.
1: Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott threw one touchdown pass.
2: The number of rushing touchdowns for Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott.
mood rn pic.twitter.com/AgPTd6Zx83— Dallas Cowboys news (@dmn_cowboys) November 24, 2016
3: The number of touchdown passes thrown by Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins.
8: The number of catches for Washington wide receiver Jamison Crowder.
10: The number of catches for Reed.
14: Dallas’ biggest lead in the game.
What a catch...— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 24, 2016
Terrance Williams on his toes puts the Cowboys up 17-3 #WASvsDAL pic.twitter.com/MV5JrmjLXk
41: Completions, on 53 attempts, for Cousins.
56: Rushing yards for Washington.
97: Rushing yards for Elliott, a game high.
108.9: Quarterback rating for Prescott.
Dak Prescott to Terrance Williams is something special to watch. #WASvsDAL pic.twitter.com/eLbW9y2a0O— Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) November 24, 2016
118: Receiving yards, on four catches, for Washington’s DeSean Jackson.
120.7: Quarterback rating for Cousins.
163: Rushing yards for Dallas.
195: Passing yards for Prescott.
353: Total yards for Dallas.
449: Passing yards for Cousins.
DESEAN. JACKSON.— NFL (@NFL) November 25, 2016
GONE.
67-yard TD from @KirkCousins8! #WASvsDAL #HTTR https://t.co/4bOZDVWMa8
505: Total yards for Washington.
Compiled by Chris La Marr
