November 22, 2016 8:52 PM

Raiders crack top-3 in NFL power rankings roundup

By Jeff Caraska

There are three NFL teams with longer winning streaks than the Raiders through 11 weeks. But they can’t claim back-to-back prime time victories over quality opponents.

The Raiders followed their Sunday night win over the Broncos with a Monday night win over the Texans. Their fourth win in a row leaves the Raiders atop the AFC West, a game ahead of the Chiefs. The Raiders averaged a ranking of 3.8 in the five polls sampled here (ESPN, Bleacher Report, USA Today, CBS Sports and The Associated Press).

California’s other three teams checked in far below the Raiders. The Chargers, despite an average drop of 1.2 spots, leads that pack with a 22.8 average ranking. They’re followed by the Rams (26.0) and the 49ers (30.8).

The 49ers, losers of a nine games in a row, at least managed to meet the Mannequin Challenge. Their 30.8 ranking matched last week’s.

Sorting the data:

Raiders

Average rank: 3.8

Average change: +1.4

High/low: 3/5

From ESPN (No. 4): “(Derek) Carr now has nine touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and overtime this season, tied for second most in the NFL. The visiting Panthers are up next.”

Chargers

Average rank: 22.8

Average change: -1.2

High/low: 20/26

From CBS Sports (No. 20): “They come off their bye in a must-win game at Houston if they are to have any real playoff chance.”

Rams

Average rank: 26.0

Average change: +0.2

High/low: 24/27

From USA Today (No. 24): “Not sure what Jeff Fisher saw, but we were unimpressed by Jared Goff's debut. Won't get better at New Orleans, New England or Seattle, either.”

49ers

Average rank: 30.8

Average change: 0.0

High/low: 30/31

From ESPN (No. 31): “Nine straight losses. That’s tied for the longest losing streak in franchise history (1978).”

