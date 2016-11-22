Raiders crack top-3 in NFL power rankings roundup

There are three NFL teams with longer winning streaks than the Raiders through 11 weeks. But they can’t claim back-to-back prime time victories over quality opponents.
That AC⚡️DC connection is crazy good. #HOUvsOAK #MiPartidoMiNFL https://t.co/dUWBkUvhcS— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 22, 2016
The Raiders followed their Sunday night win over the Broncos with a Monday night win over the Texans. Their fourth win in a row leaves the Raiders atop the AFC West, a game ahead of the Chiefs. The Raiders averaged a ranking of 3.8 in the five polls sampled here (ESPN, Bleacher Report, USA Today, CBS Sports and The Associated Press).
“Guess what? We’re 8-2 right now boys.”— OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) November 22, 2016
Check out @coachdelrio's victory speech in the locker room postgame: pic.twitter.com/vjr0UZkmF2
California’s other three teams checked in far below the Raiders. The Chargers, despite an average drop of 1.2 spots, leads that pack with a 22.8 average ranking. They’re followed by the Rams (26.0) and the 49ers (30.8).
The 49ers, losers of a nine games in a row, at least managed to meet the Mannequin Challenge. Their 30.8 ranking matched last week’s.
Sorting the data:
Raiders
Average rank: 3.8
Average change: +1.4
High/low: 3/5
From ESPN (No. 4): “(Derek) Carr now has nine touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and overtime this season, tied for second most in the NFL. The visiting Panthers are up next.”
Chargers
Average rank: 22.8
Average change: -1.2
High/low: 20/26
From CBS Sports (No. 20): “They come off their bye in a must-win game at Houston if they are to have any real playoff chance.”
Rams
Average rank: 26.0
Average change: +0.2
High/low: 24/27
From USA Today (No. 24): “Not sure what Jeff Fisher saw, but we were unimpressed by Jared Goff's debut. Won't get better at New Orleans, New England or Seattle, either.”
49ers
Average rank: 30.8
Average change: 0.0
High/low: 30/31
From ESPN (No. 31): “Nine straight losses. That’s tied for the longest losing streak in franchise history (1978).”
