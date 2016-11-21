Raiders rev up in fourth quarter, top Texans

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper scores a fourth-quarter touchdown during an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Mexico City.
Eduardo Verdugo
The Associated Press
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper runs on his way to scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown during an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Mexico City.
Eduardo Verdugo
The Associated Press
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree drops an end zone pass in front of Houston Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye during an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Mexico City.
Eduardo Verdugo
The Associated Press
Oakland Raiders fullback Jamize Olawale scores a touchdown during an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Mexico City.
Eduardo Verdugo
The Associated Press
Houston Texans tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz makes a catch during an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Mexico City.
Rebecca Blackwell
The Associated Press
Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) is brought down by Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson (25) during an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Mexico City.
Rebecca Blackwell
The Associated Press
Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller (26) can't make the catch on a pass as Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Malcolm Smith defends during an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Mexico City.
Eduardo Verdugo
The Associated Press
Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Miller scores a touchdown during an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Mexico City.
Rebecca Blackwell
The Associated Press
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree can't reach a pass during an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Mexico City.
Rebecca Blackwell
The Associated Press
Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard scores a touchdown past Houston Texans strong safety Quintin Demps (27) during an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Mexico City.
Rebecca Blackwell
The Associated Press
Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller runs upfield during an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Mexico City.
Rebecca Blackwell
The Associated Press
Oakland Raiders fans look at Azteca Stadium before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Mexico City.
Dario Lopez-Mills
The Associated Press
Oakland Raiders fans take pictures in front of Azteca Stadium before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Mexico City.
Eduardo Verdugo
The Associated Press
Oakland Raiders fans pose before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Mexico City.
Rebecca Blackwell
The Associated Press
Ana Martinez of Mexico gets her face painted for the Houston Texans before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Mexico City.
Rebecca Blackwell
The Associated Press