Fresno City set for NorCal volleyball opener

Fresno City College volleyball coach Kieran Roblee knows a thing or two about success.
The first-year Rams coach has Fresno City (25-1) back in the NorCal Regional as the No. 2 seed after securing the Central Valley Conference championship with a 16-0 record.
Roblee, who took over when Tracy Ainger-Schulte left for Fresno Pacific, is a former standout player at Fresno State who had previous prep coaching stops at Clovis and Bullard, leading the Knights to a 27-9 record in 2011.
Fresno City hosts No. 15 Foothill at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Rams swept the Owls in a meeting earlier this season.
“Once we got through our preseason training and what we had seen in the gym, we thought the team could do some good things based on their work ethic,” Roblee said.
“Going in we were optimistic with our team. We have a highly competitive group, and that’s very hard to train.”
Leading the Rams into the postseason are outside hitter Jenna Goldsberry with 218 kills, setter Sydney Rigby with 546 assists, defensive specialist Breanne Dubberke with 383 digs, middle blocker Shanea Laird with 71 blocks and outside hitter Makayla Cervantes, who has 36 service aces.
“I’m truthful with what I say: We’re so balanced with what we do,” Roblee said. “Everybody produces for us, and that’s a rarity.”
Men’s soccer - Top seed Fresno City (16-1-4) will host No. 8 Evergreen Valley (13-4-4) at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
No. 13 Clovis (10-6-6) visit No. 4 Feather River (15-0-4).
Women’s soccer - No. 5 Fresno City (17-3-2) will travel to Stockton to play No. 4 San Joaquin Delta (15-5-3) on Tuesday.
Wrestling - Fresno City fell to Cerritos 23-16 in the CCCAA dual team wrestling state championship Sunday.
Men’s basketball - Eric Pierce had 20 points to lead Fresno City past City College of San Francisco 87-86 in the FCC Classic on Sunday.
Women’s basketball - Fresno City lost in the championship of the Sasha Brown Classic in Rocklin, falling to Sierra 73-55 Sunday.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
