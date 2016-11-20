Stars put D Johnny Oduya on injured list, recall 2 prospects

The Stars have placed defenseman Johnny Oduya on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and recalled defensemen Esa Lindell and Julius Honka from the AHL.
Oduya was injured in Dallas' 5-2 loss to Edmonton on Saturday in what has been an injury-plagued start to the season for the Stars, who had the best record in the Western Conference last season.
Forwards Ales Hemsky, Jiri Hudler and Mattias Janmark are on the injured list, which has also included Cody Eakin, another forward who recently returned from a knee injury.
The 35-year-old Oduya has five points (one goal, four assists) in 19 games.
Lindell has appeared in 10 games with Dallas and two games for the Texas Stars.
Honka is tied for fourth among AHL defensemen with 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 16 games. The 20-year-old was a first-round pick in 2014.
