Stanford routs Cal, retains the axe

Cardinal players hold the Stanford Axe after a 45-31 win over Cal in the Big Game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Berkeley.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
The Associated Press
Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey, left, scores on a 11-yard run against Cal during the second half of the Big Game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Berkeley. McCaffrey rushed for a Big Game record 284 yards.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
The Associated Press
Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst (10) runs for a touchdown in Saturday’s 45-31 win over Cal in the Big Game in Berkeley. Chryst also threw two touchdown passes.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
The Associated Press
The Cal band gets soaked in the first half of the Big Game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Berkeley.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
The Associated Press
Cal quarterback Davis Webb fires a pass in the Big Game. Webb finished 34 for 57 for 393 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Berkeley.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
The Associated Press
Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey has some running room against Cal on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Berkeley.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
The Associated Press
Cal cornerback Marloshawn Franklin Jr. (18) breaks up a pass intended for Stanford wide receiver Michael Rector on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Berkeley.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
The Associated Press
Cal wide receiver Vic Wharton III stiff arms Stanford linebacker Sean Barton on a punt return on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Berkeley.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
The Associated Press
Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey celebrates his 11-yard touchdown run against Cal on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Berkeley.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
The Associated Press
Cal wide receiver Jordan Duncan, front, is gang tackled by Stanford defenders on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Berkeley.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
The Associated Press
Stanford receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, right, is tackled by Cal’s Marloshawn Franklin Jr. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Berkeley.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
The Associated Press
Cal running back Tre Watson, right, celebrates one of his two touchdowns with his teammates on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Berkeley.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
The Associated Press
Stanford wide receiver Trenton Irwin scores on a 30-yard reception on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Berkeley.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
The Associated Press