Fresno City women’s soccer open NorCal’s with a win

Fresno City College women’s soccer coach Oliver Germond preached to his team about finding ways to finish off with scoring opportunities.
You can understand why he feels that way when the Rams entered the first round of the NorCal Regionals as the 26th team in the state in goals scored.
Anissa Wilson scored in the ninth minute off an assist from Sophia Zertuche, giving the fifth-seeded Rams a 1-0 victory over No. 12 Hartnell on Saturday.
“The fun part about playoffs is you win one game you worry about the next game,” he said. “I’m already focused on that. Today we had a great opportunity to score and we didn’t and that’s been an issue we had all year. We just have to grind and find more ways to score.”
The Rams (17-3-2) advanced to play No. 4 San Joaquin Delta on Tuesday. The Mustangs defeated No. 13 Modesto 4-1.
Fresno City’s three losses have all been 1-0.
“It’s been kind of a theme,” Germond said. “When we are on it’s good because our defense is solid. When we’re not finishing it makes it tough. Hopefully we find ways. We played some of the tough teams in the state this year and have competed really well. We have a solid team and group and hopefully we figured it out.”
Men’s soccer - No. 13 Clovis Community College upset No. 4 Santa Rosa 4-3 in overtime behind Sergio Gonzalez’s goal in the waning seconds to push the Crush to the second round.
Football - Joseph McDaniel had two rushing scores, including the game-winner late in the fourth quarter, helping West Hills to a 20-14 victory over previously unbeaten Shasta in the NCFC American Division Championship Bowl.
The Falcons (8-3) avenged the season-opening loss to the Knights (10-1).
Cross country - The College of the Sequoias women’s team had a strong showing at the CCCAA state championships at Woodward Park Saturday.
The Giants (107) finished second behind Glendale (42), who won-back-to-back state titles.
Giants freshman Alyssa Block took second in 18:05.3, and sophomore Jo Jo Zorn, also of COS, placed fifth in 18:22.9 on the 3.1-miles course. Miranda Daschian of Cuesta clocked in at 17:52.07 to become a state champion.
On the men’s side, Riverside won the state title, finishing with a score of 88, ahead of Glendale (112). Sean McDermott of Cuesta completed the 4-mile course in 20:06.0 to claim a state title.
Men’s basketball - Cole Morgan finished with a team-high 16 points, leading Fresno City to a 69-62 victory over Sierra in the Rams’ tournament.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
