Early season look at Fresno City College men's basketball

Fresno State interim coach Eric Kiesau sheds some light what it's been like for the Bulldogs since the university announced Jeff Tedford was hired as the football team's new head coach on Nov. 11, 2016. Fresno State (1-9 overall, 0-6 Mountain West) has two games remaining in the 2016 season, including Saturday against Hawaii (4-7, 3-4) at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs opened as a 2.5-point underdog. —Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee