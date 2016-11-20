Early season look at Fresno City College men's basketball

Behind three touchdowns from Jordan Perryman and one long scoring run by Leonard Glass, defending champ and third-seeded Hanford tops No. 6 Kingsburg 36-21 in the quarterfinals of the Central Section Division III football playoffs.
Clovis boys beat Clovis North 11-6 behind eight goals from PJ McDonough and the Cougar girls ride two goals apiece from Callie Woodruff and Abby Mammen to an 8-7 win over the Broncos in the semifinals of the Central Section Division I water polo playoffs.
The Clovis West High volleyball team defeated Beckham-Irvine in five sets during the opening round of the CIF State Division-I playoffs. The Golden Eagles got up two sets but dropped the next two, sending them to the brink of elimination before closing things outs.
-Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
On the night Fresno State unveiled updated banners from the rafters of the Save Mart Center to commemorate last year's accomplishments, the Bulldogs men's basketball team suffered its first loss of the 2016-17 season in falling 84-78 to Prairie View A
Fresno State interim coach Eric Kiesau sheds some light what it's been like for the Bulldogs since the university announced Jeff Tedford was hired as the football team's new head coach on Nov. 11, 2016. Fresno State (1-9 overall, 0-6 Mountain West) has two games remaining in the 2016 season, including Saturday against Hawaii (4-7, 3-4) at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs opened as a 2.5-point underdog. —Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Minarets High defeated defending champ Sierra and captured the Central Section Division IV title. Minarets swept Sierra, marking the first time the Chieftains lost three straight this season.
