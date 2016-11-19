Breaking down Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey’s big Big Game performance against Cal

Here is a look behind the box score of Saturday’s performance by Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey in the Cardinal’s 45-31 win over Cal in the Big Game:
2: Records set by McCaffrey (Big Game rushing record, Stanford single-game rushing record).
3: Touchdowns scored by McCaffrey (all rushing).
BOY, BYE @CMccaffrey5 NINETY yards to the house!— Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) November 20, 2016
@Pac12Network #GoStanford #BeatCal pic.twitter.com/eOipG84mOF
31: Carries for McCaffrey.
90: Length, in yards, of McCaffrey’s first touchdown run, which came in the third quarter.
226: Previous rushing record for the Big Game (set by Cal’s Joe Igber in 2002).
243: Stanford’s previous single-game rushing record (held by McCaffrey).
TD No. 3 for #WildCaff! @CMccaffrey5 adds to an already historic day.#GoStanford #BeatCal pic.twitter.com/9IsGlyV0nw— Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) November 20, 2016
284: Rushing yards for McCaffrey Saturday.
317: All-purpose yards for McCaffrey Saturday.
Complied by Chris La Marr
