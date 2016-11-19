Wild forward Zach Parise scratched with illness

Wild forward Zach Parise has been scratched from Minnesota's game against the Colorado Avalanche because of an illness.
Parise had just returned to the lineup for two games after missing six with a lower-body injury. In his place, Minnesota dressed seven defensemen.
In 10 games this season, Parise has two goals and four assists.
Colorado was without forwards Matt Duchene (concussion) and Gabriel Landeskog (lower body) on Saturday night. Duchene missed his fourth straight game, while Landeskog has sat out the past two.
