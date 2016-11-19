No. 16 Oklahoma women rally to top BYU 68-61

0:48 Makenzie Huskey lobs El Diamante to girls water polo title Pause

1:26 Best Buy at Fresno's River Park rehearses for Black Friday crush

0:59 Pregnant woman dies in shooting but baby saved

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

2:06 Fresno State adjusts to Jeff Tedford hiring

2:01 Central edges out Edison in D-I quarterfinal

0:55 Harry Armstrong talks about retiring

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

1:12 Fresno State basketball vs Praire View A&M