Women's Top 25 Capsules

Asia Durr scored a career-high 34 points in less than three quarters and No. 5 Louisville beat Bowling Green 83-58 on Saturday in the first game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Challenge.
The Cardinals (4-0) used an 18-2 run over the first 2:36 of the second half to break open what had been a close game. Durr, a sophomore guard, scored the first 13 herself to make it 49-27 with 8:29 left in the third quarter.
Some poor first-half shooting by Louisville, which made just 5 of 21 shots in the second quarter, allowed the Falcons to stay close throughout the first half. But when Louisville went on its run in the third, Bowling Green helped by committing 14 of its 32 turnovers during the quarter.
Clare Glowniak led the Falcons (0-3) with 11 points.
NO. 7 OHIO STATE 113, LIU BROOKLYN 54
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sierra Calhoun scored 22 points and Kelsey Mitchell added 21 for Ohio State.
The more aggressive Buckeyes (3-1) had 18 steals and with a size advantage inside, outrebounded the overmatched Blackbirds (0-3) 56 to 30.
Makayla Waterman added 15 points and nine rebounds for Ohio State, and Kiara Lewis had 12 points.
Drew Winter led LIU Brooklyn with 12 points.
NO. 16 OKLAHOMA 68, BYU 61
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Peyton Little scored nine of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and Oklahoma rallied to beat BYU.
Vionise Pierre-Louis had seven of her nine points in the fourth quarter to go with 13 rebounds overall. The Sooners (3-0) outscored the Cougars (1-2) 21-7 in the final period.
Cassie Broadhead had 18 points for BYU.
MARQUETTE 75, NO. 18 ARIZONA STATE 63
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points and Marquette upset Arizona State.
Erika Davenport added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Amani Wilborn had 13 points for the Golden Eagles (3-0). Robbi Ryan scored 19 points for the Sun Devils (2-1). They were 3 of 14 from 3-point range.
NO. 19 FLORIDA 83, TEMPLE 76
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Eleanna Christinaki scored 13 of her 21 points and Haley Lorenzen 10 of her 19 in the fourth quarter in Florida's comeback victory over Temple.
Ronni Williams added 18 points for the Gators (3-0). They trailed 56-49 after three quarters then shot 78.9 percent (15 of 19) in final period to overtake the Owls (2-1).
Feyonda Fitzgerald had 19 points and nine for Temple.
NO. 21 WEST VIRGINIA 69, COPPIN STATE 39
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Tynice Martin scored 19 points and Katrina Pardee added 17 for West Virginia.
The Mountaineers (3-0) were never threatened, opening a 33-13 halftime advantage.
Keena Samuels had 18 points for Coppin State (0-4).
WESTERN KENTUCKY 85, NO. 23 INDIANA 74
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Tashia Brown scored 22 of her 28 points in the second half and Kendall Noble had 12 of her 16 after the break for Western Kentucky.
The Hilltoppers (2-1) shot 56.5 percent (13 of 23) in the second half.
Tyra Buss had 24 points for Indiana (3-1).
