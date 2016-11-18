Central holds off late charge from Edison, wins 24-29

Central’s Jacob Torrez dives for a long pass attempt but is unable to pull it in as Edison’s Mckinley Lee III defends in their Central Section D-1 quarterfinal game at Central High’s Koligian Stadium on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Central hung on to win 24-19.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Edison quarterback Karrod Johnson, right, throws a pass while getting pressure from Central’s Mathew Mendoza in their Central Section D-1 quarterfinal game at Central High’s Koligian Stadium on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Central hung on to win 24-19.
Edison’s Taylin Green, center, reaches out to recover a Central fumble before taking it all the way to the end zone in their Central Section D-1 quarterfinal game at Central High’s Koligian Stadium on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Central hung on to win 24-19.
Central’s Diotry Brewer, right, takes the ball on a carry as Edison’s Teyjohn Harrington lunges to make the tackle in their Central Section D-1 quarterfinal game at Central High’s Koligian Stadium on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Central hung on to win 24-19.
Edison's Teyjohn Harrington, left, makes an interception in front of Central receiver Jacob Torrez in their Central Section D-1 quarterfinal game at Central High's Koligian Stadium on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
Edison quarterback Shareef Goodwin throws while getting pressure from Central's Adrian Lopez Jr. in their Central Section D-1 quarterfinal game at Central High's Koligian Stadium on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
Central quarterback Trent Tompkins, right, looks to throw while Edison's Taylin Green dives for his ankles in their Central Section D-1 quarterfinal game at Central High's Koligian Stadium on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
Edison quarterback Karrod Johnson, right, tries to slip out of the grasp of Central's Jake Rohrmann while running on fourth down in their Central Section D-1 quarterfinal game at Central High's Koligian Stadium on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
