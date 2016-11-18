Jacksonville beats YSU at Red Diamond Roundball Classic

Cody Helgeland scored 22 points to lead Jacksonville over Youngstown State 79-54 in the Red Diamond Roundball Classic on Friday night.
The Dolphins (2-1) face Florida International and Youngstown State (1-2) plays host South Alabama on Saturday.
Jacksonville had a double-digit lead midway through the first half and never trailed. Cameron Morse made a 3-pointer to pull Youngstown State to 64-51 with 7:02 left, but the Penguins shot 0 of 11 from the floor the rest of the way.
Helgeland was 7 of 12 from the field and made four 3-pointers. J.R. Holder and Darien Fernandez had 15 points apiece for the Dolphins (2-1). Demontrez Austin added 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Morse had 18 points to lead Youngstown State (1-2), which made 19 of 55 field-goal attempts for 35 percent shooting.
It was the first meeting between the schools.
Comments