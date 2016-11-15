Bulldogs fall to Utah in early season home game, 65-55.

Fresno State’s Bego Faz Davalos, right, drives to the hoop against Utah’s Hailey Bassett in their game at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. Davalos had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 65-55 loss.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
Fresno State coach Jamie White yells out plays to her players in their game against Utah at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. The Bulldogs lost 65-55.
Fresno State’s Kristina Cavey, left, tries to go to the hoop against Utah’s Hailey Bassett in their game at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. The Bulldogs lost 65-55.
Fresno State’s Bego Faz Davalos, left, and Utah’s Hailey Bassett vie for the ball in the opening tip off of their game at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. Davalos had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 65-55 loss.
Fresno State’s Candice White, left, drives against Utah’s Olivia West in their game at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. The Bulldogs lost 65-55.
Fresno State’s Raven Johnson, right, goes up for a lay up against Utah in their game at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. The Bulldogs lost 65-55.
Fresno State’s Raven Johnson reacts to being called for a foul against Utah in their game at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. The Bulldogs lost 65-55.
Fresno State’s Breanne Knishka, left, dishes off the ball around Utah’s Hailey Bassett in their game at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. The Bulldogs lost 65-55.
Fresno State’s Bego Faz Davalos, center left, and teammate Kristina Cavey get tangled up going for a rebound against Utah in their game at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. The Bulldogs lost 65-55.
