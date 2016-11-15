Cowboys top NFL power rankings after Week 10

1. DALLAS COWBOYS (8-1) Last week’s ranking: 2. Won 35-30 at Steelers. Next: vs. Ravens.... Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 in Pittsburgh.
2. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (6-2) Last week’s ranking: 5. Won 31-24 vs. Patriots. Next: vs. Eagles. ... Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
3. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-2) – Last week’s ranking: 1. Lost 31-24 vs. Seahawks. Next: at 49ers. ... Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) can’t catch a pass in the end zone over Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor (31) in the final moments of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
4. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (7-2) – Last week’s ranking: 4. Won 20-17 at Panthers. Next: vs. Buccaneers. ... Chiefs defensive back Eric Berry (29) runs back an interception for a touchdown as the Carolina Panthers give chase during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 in Charlotte, N.C.
5. RAIDERS (7-2) – Last week’s ranking: 3. Bye. Next: vs. Houston in Mexico City, Monday. ... Raiders coach Jack Del Rio yells during he first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 in Oakland.
6. DENVER BRONCOS (7-3) – Last week’s ranking: 7. Won 25-23 at Saints. Next: Bye. ... Broncos defensive back Will Parks (34) grabs a blocked extra point and returns it for a safety as New Orleans Saints center Max Unger (60) pursues during an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Parks’ play gave Denver the victory.
7. NEW YORK GIANTS (6-3) – Last week’s ranking: 8. Won 21-20 vs. Bengals. Next: vs. Bears. ... Giants tight end Jerell Adams (89) scores a touchdown despite the efforts of Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vincent Rey (57) during an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J.
8. ATLANTA FALCONS (6-4) – Last week’s ranking: 6. Lost 24-15 at Eagles. Next: Bye.... Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Philadelphia.
9. WASHINGTON REDSKINS (5-3-1) Last week’s ranking: 10. Won 26-20 vs. Vikings. Next: vs. Packers. ... Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80) celebrates his touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 in Landover, Md.
10. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (5-3) Last week’s ranking: 14. Won 24-15 vs. Falcons. Next: at Seahawks. ... Eagles running back Ryan Mathews (24) runs for a gain during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Philadelphia.
21t. SAN DIEGO CHARGERS (4-6) Last week’s ranking: No. 17. Lost 31-24 vs. Dolphins. Next: Bye. ... Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers reacts after Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kiko Alonso returned a interception for the game winning touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 in San Diego.
27. LOS ANGELES RAMS (4-5) Last week’s ranking: No. 27. Won 9-6 at Jets. Next: vs. Dolphins. ... Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein (4) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J.
31. 49ERS (1-8) Last week’s ranking: 31. Lost 23-20 at Cardinals. Next: vs. Patriots. ... 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) has his helmet knocked off after being sacked by Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Alex Okafor during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
32. CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-10) Last week’s ranking: No. 32. Lost 28-7 at Ravens. Next: vs. Steelers. ... Browns quarterback Cody Kessler, left, is sacked by Baltimore Ravens free safety Lardarius Webb during the first half an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Baltimore. THE REST OF THE RANKINGS: 11. Texans; 12. Lions; 13. Ravens; 14. Dolphins; 15. Vikings; 16. Titans; 17. Cardinals; 18. Steelers; 19. Packers; 20. Saints; 21t. Bengals; 23. Bills; 24. Colts; 25. Panthers; 26. Buccaneers; 28. Jets; 29. Bears; 30. Jaguars.
